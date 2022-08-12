Conservatism, a la Ronald Reagan or George H.W. Bush (and his son), has become an afterthought in today's GOP. Instead, craziness, conspiracy theories, culture wars, and the proclivity for eroding America's democracy, culminating in the January 6 riots, are the vanguard of the party's agenda.

The January 6 committee provides impeccable insights into the GOP's state of affairs. These investigations are concerned about nothing less than an attempted coup d'etat Donald Trump and his team are said to have meticulously planned and executed, based onwhat Trump and his supporters call the Big Lie, the idea that the election was stolen.

But remorse from those responsible for the carnage caused that day has been non-existent. Retcons and revisionist history recently found their apogee when the GOP consecrated the events as a "legitimate political discourse". Gallows outside the building designated for Mike Pence seriously injured police officers, and five deaths connected to the insurrection notwithstanding.

Blaming the party's transformation on a single man would be easy. The entire party has become a threat to American democracy.

Early symptoms date back to the 90s, when Newt Gingrich, then Speaker of the House, taught the Republicans to change the party's modus operandi and declared political opposition the enemy. A rather controversial presidency of Bill Clinton provided vast ammunition to enshrine rhetorical abuse, denigration, and polarisation in US politics.

Instead of creating progress through cooperation, the GOP was henceforth inclined to obstruct almost any Democratic agenda. Trump's way was paved via the Tea Party movement in 2009 and a further enhancement of the principle of fundamental opposition.

Meanwhile, Republicans became cognisant that Trump's modus operandi was a recipe for success in modern-day America. But this "success" came with a hefty price tag: under Trump's leadership, the GOP has become increasingly nihilistic. The country no longer stands over the party - a trend that has only continued to metastasise.

After all, the farce of a "stolen election" is just one example of the party's radicalisation.

Already, the GOP has implemented policies that display its change towards the extremes and lack of regard for constitutional norms.

For instance, various GOP states have changed their voting rights. Inter alia, these restrict postal voting and tighten the identification requirement. Republicans justify these actions with alleged susceptibility to fraud in the elections – the Big Lie, while others were claiming the intention is simply to prevent minorities from voting - similar to the concept of gerrymandering.

The GOP’s paradigm shift has allowed fringe elements and individuals to become featured prominently. Moreover, remarks that were once considered contemptible at best and disqualifying at worst are now deemed adequate in the world of performative politics.

Party members may now pontificate over comparisons between the Biden administration's Covid-19 policy and the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany, the claim that mass shootings are false flag operations staged to have Americans relinquish their guns, or the Great Replacement Theory with impunity.