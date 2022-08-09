Russia has launched an Iranian satellite into orbit from southern Kazakhstan, just three weeks after President Vladimir Putin and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged to work together.

The remote Khayyam sensing satellite, named after the 11th Century Persian poet and philosopher Omar Khayyam, was launched by a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and entered orbit successfully on Tuesday, Russia's space agency said.

Iran's space agency has received the first telemetry data sent from the satellite, the official IRNA news agency said.

Russian space chief Yury Borisov hailed "an important milestone in Russian-Iranian bilateral cooperation, opening the way to the implementation of new and even larger projects", speaking at the Moscow-controlled cosmodrome in the Kazakh steppe.

Iran's Telecommunications Minister Issa Zarepour, who also attended the launch, called the launch of the Khayyam satellite "historic" and "a turning point for the start of a new interaction in the field of space between our two countries".

Space cooperation

Tehran has rejected claims the satellite could be used by Moscow to boost its intelligence capabilities in Ukraine, saying Iran will have full control and operation over it "from day one".