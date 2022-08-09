Three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli raid on the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said, two days after deadly Israeli air strikes on Gaza was halted by a truce.

A statement by the ministry said 40 other people were wounded in Tuesday's raid, with four of them suffering serious injuries.

The Israeli army said Ibrahim al Nabulsi, a member of Fatah's Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, was killed in the raid. Another person staying in the house was among the fatalities.

"Israeli army and special forces are surrounding the house of a wanted man in Nablus. There is exchange of fire," the Israel's military said in a statement.

Israeli forces said they launched a shoulder-fired missile at the house and detained four suspects in the raid.

The Israeli army accuses al Nabulsi of carrying out attacks against its forces in Nablus.

READ MORE:Palestine demands protection against Israel's 'unprovoked' attacks