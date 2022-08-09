Taiwan's foreign minister has said China is using the military drills it launched in protest against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as a game-plan to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island.

Joseph Wu, speaking at a press conference in Taipei, offered no time-table for a possible invasion of Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its own.

He said Taiwan would not be intimidated even as the drills continued with China often breaching the unofficial median line down the Taiwan Strait.

"China has used the drills in its military play-book to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan," Wu said.

"It is conducting large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyberattacks, disinformation, and economic coercion, in an attempt to weaken public morale in Taiwan.

"After the drills conclude, China may try to routinise its action in an attempt to wreck the long-term status quo across the Taiwan Strait," Wu said.

Such moves threatened regional security and provided "a clear image of China's geo strategic ambitions beyond Taiwan", Wu said, urging greater international support to stop China effectively controlling the strait.

A Pentagon official said on Monday that Washington was sticking to its assessment that China would not try to invade Taiwan for the next two years.

