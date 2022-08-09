Subway stations and major roads have been underwater in the South Korean capital Seoul after record-breaking rains caused severe flooding that left at least seven people dead.

At least five people died in Seoul and two others in the neighbouring Gyeonggi Province by early Tuesday, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.

Four died after being trapped in flooded buildings, one was believed to have been electrocuted, one person was found under the wreckage of a bus stop, and another died in a landslide, it said.

At least nine people were injured, while six were missing.

The headquarters raised the crisis alert to the highest and requested organisations adjust their working hours.

The downpour that began on Monday is the heaviest rainfall in South Korea in 80 years, according to Seoul's Yonhap News Agency.

Authorities warned of more rain to come even as emergency workers tried to clear the hulks of flooded cars, which were strewn across major intersections throughout the city.

Gangnam, a wealthy district in southern Seoul — which was featured in Psy's 2012 K-pop hit "Gangnam Style" — received 326.5 millimetres of rainfall on Monday, data from the Korea Meteorological Administration showed.

President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered government officials to evacuate residents from high-risk areas and encouraged businesses to allow employees flexible commuting hours on Tuesday morning.