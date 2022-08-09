The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ended a Trump-era policy requiring migrants and asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in US immigration court.

The programme will be unwound in a “quick, and orderly manner,” DHS said in a statement on Monday, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated.

Informally known as "remain in Mexico", the policy pushed non-Mexican migrants and asylum-seekers back to Mexico to await resolution of their US cases, which sometimes took months or years.

The policy "has endemic flaws, imposes unjustifiable human costs, and pulls resources and personnel away from other priority efforts to secure our border,” the department said on Monday.

The announcement comes after the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of President Joe Biden in his administration's bid to end the programme on June 30.

The Biden administration will no longer enrol migrants in the programme and those currently waiting in Mexico will be allowed to enter the United States as they return for their next scheduled court dates, DHS said in the statement.

'Migrant Protection Protocols'