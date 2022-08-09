Taiwan's military held a live-fire artillery drill on Tuesday simulating a defence of the island against an attack after days of massive Chinese war games, an AFP journalist at the site of the exercise said.

Lou Woei-jye, spokesman for Taiwan's Eighth Army Corps, confirmed the drills started in the southern county of Pingtung shortly after 0040 GMT with the firing of target flares and artillery, ending within an hour at 0130 GMT.

As the last round of cannon was fired, Taiwanese soldiers were heard shouting "mission accomplished".

China launched its largest-ever war games around Taiwan last week in a furious response to a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-ruled island in decades.

Taiwan says the island is an independent state but Beijing counters that saying it is part of Chinese territory and seeks "unification".

Taipei's drills, taking place on Tuesday and Thursday, will include the deployment of hundreds of troops and about 40 howitzers, the army said.

Lou said on Monday the drills had already been scheduled and were not in response to China's exercises.

The island routinely stages military drills simulating defence against China, and last month practised repelling attacks from the sea in a "joint interception operation" as part of its largest annual exercises.

'Not worried'