Iran has said it is examining a "final text" presented by the European Union at the negotiations in Vienna aimed at restoring a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

"As soon as we received these ideas, we conveyed our initial response and considerations... but naturally, these items require a comprehensive review, and we will convey our additional views and considerations", state news agency IRNA quoted an unnamed foreign ministry official as saying on Monday.

The comments came after a European official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the EU has tabled the "final" version of the text, negotiations are finished, "and it will not be renegotiated."

Talks aimed at reviving the agreement over Iran's nuclear programme resumed on Thursday in Vienna, months after they had stalled.

Iranian sources have suggested an International Atomic Energy Agency probe is a key sticking point in reviving the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

But the European official said: "That has nothing to do with" the JCPOA.

Iran on Sunday said the IAEA should "completely" resolve the issues related to questions over nuclear material at its undeclared sites.

READ MORE: What are the hurdles in the way of Iran nuclear deal?