Three Turkish firms among world's 100 biggest defence companies
US-based Defense News lists three Turkish defence companies in its list of Top 100 global firms with the highest defence revenues.
The US-based publication has been publishing an annual list of rankings of defence and aerospace companies by revenue since 2000. / AA
By Fatıma Taşkömür
August 8, 2022

Three Turkish firms are among the world's 100 biggest defence and aerospace companies, as ranked by revenue by the website Defense News

Aselsan, Türkiye's largest defence manufacturer was listed at 49, while Turkish Aerospace Industries was listed at 67. 

Roketsan was ranked at 86, according to the 2022 list published on Monday. 

The US-based publication focuses on the politics, business and technology of the defence sector. They have been publishing an annual list of rankings of defence and aerospace companies by revenue since 2000.

SOURCE:TRT World
