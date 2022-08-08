The Turkish president has hinted at a possible new cross-border operation to clear the PKK terrorist organisation from its border with Syria.

"We will continue our fight against terrorism. Our decision to establish a 30-kilometre-deep secure line along our southern border is permanent," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his address to Turkish diplomats who attended the 13th Ambassadors Conference in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Hopefully, Türkiye will soon clear the last areas where the terrorist organisation is still "nesting" in Syria, he added.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Al Aqsa Mosque Türkiye's 'red line'

On recent Israeli attacks on Gaza, which resulted in the death of many civilians, including children, Erdogan said: "There can be no excuse for killing children, babies in swaddling clothes. Türkiye stands by the Palestinian people and its Gazan brothers."

An Egypt-brokered ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad was announced on Sunday, putting an end to three days of Israeli air strikes and retaliatory rocket fire from Gaza.

At least 43 Palestinians have been killed and over 300 others injured in the Israeli offensive, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.