A Turkish-flagged ship carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn has arrived at a port in northern Türkiye.

The Polarnet docked at Derince port, its final destination, on Monday, three days after setting off from Ukraine’s Chornomorsk.

“The 1st POLARNET arrived at the port of Türkiye! Others ships will arrive at the ports of destination in the coming days,” Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister, said on Twitter.

He hailed it is a “positive market signal” for the world and a “perfect example” of how the Black Sea grain initiative works due to the support of the UN and Türkiye.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports — Odessa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhny — for the export of Ukrainian grain stuck due to the war with Russia, now in its sixth month.

To oversee the process, the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul was officially launched on July 27, comprising representatives from the three countries and the UN to enable safe transportation of commercial foodstuffs and fertilisers by merchant ships.

