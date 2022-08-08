China has carried out fresh military drills around Taiwan, defying calls for it to end its largest-ever exercises encircling the democratic island.

The exercises include anti-submarine drills, according to social media posts from the eastern leadership of China’s ruling Communist Party’s military arm, the People’s Liberation Army on Monday.

The military said the exercises involving missile strikes, warplanes and ship movements crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait dividing the sides were a response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island last week.

China has ignored calls to calm the tensions, and there was no immediate indication when it would end what amounts to a blockade.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Sunday it detected a total of 66 aircraft and 14 warships conducting the naval and air exercises.

The island has responded by putting its military on alert and deploying ships, planes and other assets to monitor Chinese aircraft, ships and drones that are “simulating attacks on the island of Taiwan and our ships at sea.”

Taiwan’s army responds