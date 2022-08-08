Fuel trucks enter Gaza as an Egypt-brokered truce between Israel and the Islamic Jihad group holds, raising hopes that the Israeli air strikes that killed dozens of Palestinians has ended.

The arrival of vital supplies on Monday follows the implementation of a ceasefire at 11:30 pm (2030 GMT) on Sunday, to stem the worst Israeli attacks on Gaza since an 11-day war last year devastated the Palestinian coastal territory.

Gaza's health ministry said 15 children were among 44 Palestinians killed in the intense fighting.

Despite a flurry of strikes and rocket attacks in the run-up to the truce, neither side had reported any major violations of the agreement overnight.

The Israeli military said roads will gradually reopen in the city on Monday. "It was decided to gradually lift the restrictions," the army said.

READ MORE: Ceasefire takes effect between Israel, Palestinian group

'Fragile' truce