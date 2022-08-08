Monday, August 8, 2022

US announces $1B in new arms aid for Ukraine

The Pentagon has announced $1 billion in fresh military aid for Ukraine, including additional Himars system missiles that have helped Kiev's forces attack Russian troops far behind the front lines.

The package also includes more surface-to-air missiles for defence against Russian aircraft and rockets, more Javelin anti-armour rockets, and other ammunition, according to a statement from the US Department of Defense.

World Bank announces additional $4.5B in Ukraine aid

The World Bank has said it was mobilising another $4.5 billion in financial support for war-torn Ukraine.

The funds will help Kiev pay for services and pensions, key to easing economic impacts of the Russian invasion, the bank said in a statement.

"Ukraine needs continued government services, including health, education, and social protection to prevent further deterioration in living conditions and poverty," World Bank President David Malpass said.

Moscow: Kiev 'taking Europe hostage' by shelling nuclear plant

Russia accused Kiev of trying to "take Europe hostage" by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it wanted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, but that Kiev was blocking a potential visit.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the power station in recent days.

Kremlin: No basis for meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

The Kremlin said there was no basis for a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents at the moment.

In response to a question about Turkish proposals to broker peace talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy could meet only after negotiators from both sides had "done their homework."

Negotiations between Moscow and Kiev have been stalled for months, with each side blaming the other for a lack of progress.

Ukraine says it caught hitmen on Russian mission to kill top officials

Ukraine arrested two people working for Russian intelligence services who planned to kill Ukraine's defence minister and the head of its military intelligence agency, Ukraine's domestic security service, the SBU, said.

The Security Service of Ukraine foiled the plot by the Russian GRU military intelligence agency to use a sabotage group to carry out three murders including that of a prominent Ukrainian activist, the agency said in a statement.

The suspects, one a resident of the eastern Luhansk region held by Russia-backed separatists and the other a resident of Ukraine's capital Kiev, were promised up to $150,000 by Russian handlers for the murder of each of their targets, the SBU said.

Ukraine's nuclear chief calls for military-free zone at Zaporizhzhia plant

The head of Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom has called for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be made a military-free zone, warning of the risk of a Chernobyl-style nuclear disaster after the site was hit by shelling.

He called for a team of peacekeepers to be deployed at the site in comments on television after Ukraine and Russia accused each of shelling the nuclear power plant - Europe's biggest - which lies in Russian-controlled southern Ukraine.