Gustavo Petro took the oath of office as Colombia's first-ever leftist president, before a crowd of hundreds of thousands of people at his inauguration in Bogota.

"I swear to God and promise the people that I will faithfully enforce the constitution and the laws of Colombia," the 62-year-old former guerrilla and onetime mayor said.

Petro, 62, takes over from the deeply unpopular Ivan Duque for a four-year term during which he will enjoy support from a left-leaning majority in Congress.

Petro's hard-fought victory in June elections brought Colombia, long ruled by a conservative elite, into an expanding left-wing fold in Latin America.

Groups of people were also celebrating on both sides of the Colombia-Venezuela border, with dozens gathered on either side of a crossing point on the Simon Bolivar bridge outside of Cucuta.

Petro has promised to reopen diplomatic relations with Venezuela, allowing trade between the two countries and consular services to resume.

New Vice President Francia Marquez, an environmental activist and former housekeeper, will be the first Afro-Colombian woman to hold her post.

Petro, a 62-year-old former senator, has said his first priority will be to fight hunger in the country of 50 million, where nearly half the population lives at some level of poverty.

