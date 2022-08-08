WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ceasefire takes effect between Israel, Palestinian group
The latest Israeli aggression on Gaza has left at least 44 Palestinians dead, including 15 children.
Ceasefire takes effect between Israel, Palestinian group
A fragile ceasefire deal to end nearly three days of Israeli strikes on Gaza held throughout the night and into Monday morning — a sign the latest round of violence may have abated. / AFP
By Fatıma Taşkömür, Ali Topchi
August 8, 2022

An Egyptian-brokered ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad took effect late on Sunday at 11:30 pm local time (2030GMT).

The ceasefire agreement came after three days of Israeli air strikes on Gaza, which left at least 44 Palestinians, including 15 children dead and over 360 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Egypt also called on both sides to observe a mutual and comprehensive truce in Gaza at that time.

An official Egyptian source cited by the state news agency MENA said Egypt was exerting efforts to release Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh and transport him for treatment, as well as Bassam al Saadi, who is also in Israeli detention.

Palestine's Islamic Jihad in Gaza have confirmed earlier that they agreed to a Cairo-brokered truce after three days of intense aggression by Israel that has left at least 44 Palestinians in Gaza dead.

"A short while ago the wording of the Egyptian truce agreement was reached, which contains Egypt's commitment to work towards the release of two prisoners, (Bassem) al Saadi and (Khalil) Awawdeh," senior Islamic Jihad member Mohammad al Hindi said in a statement on Sunday.

Separately, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Palestinian Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh discussed Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Al Aqsa Mosque raids in a phone call.

RECOMMENDED

Dozens of Palestinians killed

At least 44 Palestinians were reported dead on Sunday, including 15 children, according to the Health Ministry.

The latest Israeli aggression since Friday has also left at least 360 civilians wounded, said the health authorities in Gaza, where several buildings were reduced to rubble.

Meanwhile, the United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, called for an immediate halt to escalation and violence in Gaza.

In a statement on Sunday, Hastings said Gaza's humanitarian situation "is already dire and can only worsen" with the current escalation.

“Hostilities must stop to avoid more deaths and injuries of civilians in Gaza and Israel,” she added.

The humanitarian coordinator reiterated the UN appeal to all sides "for an immediate de-escalation and halt to violence to avoid destructive ramifications, particularly for civilians."

READ MORE: Hundreds of Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa complex

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move