An Egyptian-brokered ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad took effect late on Sunday at 11:30 pm local time (2030GMT).

The ceasefire agreement came after three days of Israeli air strikes on Gaza, which left at least 44 Palestinians, including 15 children dead and over 360 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Egypt also called on both sides to observe a mutual and comprehensive truce in Gaza at that time.

An official Egyptian source cited by the state news agency MENA said Egypt was exerting efforts to release Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh and transport him for treatment, as well as Bassam al Saadi, who is also in Israeli detention.

Palestine's Islamic Jihad in Gaza have confirmed earlier that they agreed to a Cairo-brokered truce after three days of intense aggression by Israel that has left at least 44 Palestinians in Gaza dead.

"A short while ago the wording of the Egyptian truce agreement was reached, which contains Egypt's commitment to work towards the release of two prisoners, (Bassem) al Saadi and (Khalil) Awawdeh," senior Islamic Jihad member Mohammad al Hindi said in a statement on Sunday.

Separately, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Palestinian Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh discussed Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Al Aqsa Mosque raids in a phone call.