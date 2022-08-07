Prime Minister Yair Lapid has said Israel's strikes on Gaza will continue “as long as necessary.”

Lapid said in statements cited by the public broadcaster KAN on Sunday that the air strikes in Gaza are carried out in a "reasonable way to reduce to a minimum the harm to noncombatants."

However, at least 31 Palestinians were reported dead on Sunday, among them were six children, according to the Health Ministry.

The latest Israeli aggression since Friday also left at least 265 people wounded, said the health authorities in Gaza where several buildings were reduced to rubble.

Meanwhile, the United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, called for an immediate halt of escalation and violence in Gaza.

In a statement on Sunday, Hastings said Gaza's humanitarian situation "is already dire and can only worsen" with the current escalation.

“Hostilities must stop to avoid more deaths and injuries of civilians in Gaza and Israel,” she added.

The humanitarian coordinator reiterated the UN appeal to all sides "for an immediate de-escalation and halt to violence to avoid destructive ramifications, particularly for civilians."

