Police in the US state of New Mexico have said they are investigating the murders of three Muslim men that they suspect are related to a fourth homicide from last year.

The Albuquerque police department said in a statement on Saturday they had found the latest victim overnight the day before.

They did not identify him but said he was in his mid-20s, Muslim and "a native from South Asia."

"Investigators believe Friday's murder may be connected to three recent murders of Muslim men also from South Asia," the statement said on Saturday.

Two of the previous victims were Muslim Pakistani men, a 27-year-old whose body was found on August 1 and a 41-year-old who was found on July 26.

Detectives are now investigating whether these murders are connected to the death of a Muslim man from Afghanistan who was killed on November 7, 2021, outside of the business he ran with his brother in Albuquerque, the statement said.

'Targeted killings'

The police urged anyone with information to call a tip line and said the FBI was assisting with the investigation.