The White House has assailed Indiana lawmakers for passing sweeping curbs on abortion access, calling it a "devastating" step for the Midwestern state.

Indiana on Friday became the first state to pass such a law since the Supreme Court in June struck down the constitutional right to an abortion, originally affirmed in the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

"The Indiana legislature took a devastating step as a result of the Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate women’s constitutionally-protected right to abortion," said a statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Saturday.

"It’s another radical step by Republican legislators to take away women’s reproductive rights and freedom, and put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors."

Both houses of the Republican-dominated Indiana legislature passed the abortion measure on Friday after weeks of bitter debate, and Governor Eric Holcomb, a Republican, quickly signed it.

When the measure takes effect September 15, it will allow abortions only in cases of rape, incest, lethal fetal abnormality or when a pregnant woman faces the risk of death or severe health problems.

Deeply divisive issue