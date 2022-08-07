Chinese and Taiwanese warships have played high-seas "cat and mouse", hours before the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the US house speaker.

Some 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday morning, with some Chinese vessels crossing the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

As Chinese forces "pressed" the line, as they did on Saturday, the Taiwan side stayed close to monitor and, where possible, deny the Chinese the ability to cross.

"The two sides are showing restraint, the person said, describing the manoeuvres as high seas "cat and mouse".

"One side tries to cross, and the other stands in the way and forces them to a more disadvantaged position and eventually return to the other side."

Taiwan said its shore-based anti-ship missiles and its Patriot surface -to-air-missiles were on stand-by.

Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang said that China had "arrogantly" used military actions to disrupt regional peace and stability.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei on Sunday, Su also called on Beijing to not flex its military muscles, and condemned "foreign enemies" he said were attempting to sap the morale of the Taiwanese people through cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.