WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gaza’s sole power plant shuts down as Israeli air strikes continue
Israel has closed Gaza's only commercial route, blocking the fuel needed to keep the strip's sole power plant running, as Israeli strikes continue to hit heavily populated residential areas in the enclave.
Gaza’s sole power plant shuts down as Israeli air strikes continue
13 Palestinians were killed and more than 110 others were injured in the attacks. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
August 6, 2022

Gaza’s sole power plant will shut down on Saturday due to lack of fuel, the territory’s energy authority has said.

“The plant will stop working due to inability to import fuel,” the authority said in a statement.

According to the statement, 500 megawatts are needed to fulfil Gaza’s electricity needs.

“Only 120 megawatts are currently available in Gaza imported directly from Israel,” it said, adding that electricity service will be available for only four hours.

Israel has closed the Karam Abu Salem crossing, Gaza's only commercial route, as part of restrictions amid tension with Islamic Jihad group following the detention of two Palestinian senior group leaders in the occupied West Bank.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents experience regular power shortages and last week received only an average of 10 hours of electricity per day, according to data from the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA.

READ MORE:Life comes to a halt in Gaza as Israel launches new air strikes

RECOMMENDED

'National perseverance'

Israeli warplanes launched air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Friday to allegedly deter an “imminent threat of attack” by Islamic Jihad group for the arrest of the senior members.

13 Palestinians were killed and more than 110 others were injured in the attacks.

Islamic Jihad said Israel had "started a war against our people".

"We collectively must defend ourselves and our people. We will not allow the enemy's policy of undermining the resistance and our national perseverance," the group said in a statement.

Gaza's health ministry reported "a five-year-old girl, targeted by the Israeli occupation" was among those killed.

Hamas said Israel has "committed a new crime for which it must pay the price".

READ MORE:Child and commander among 9 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move