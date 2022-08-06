A bomb blast has hit a busy shopping street in the western part of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, wounding 22 people.

The blast on Saturday took place at a district of the city where members of the Shia Muslim community regularly meet, witnesses said.

The Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram channel.

Video footage posted online showed ambulances rushing to the scene which is also near bus stations.

On Friday, at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul that was also carried out by Daesh.

The attack took place during a Shia community mourning gathering in Kabul.