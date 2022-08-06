WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blast hits busy shopping street in Kabul, several injured
The blast follows another attack which took place during a Shia community mourning gathering in Kabul and left at least eight people dead and 18 injured on Friday. Both attacks were claimed by Daesh.
Blast hits busy shopping street in Kabul, several injured
Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the group remains a key security challenge. / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
August 6, 2022

A bomb blast has hit a busy shopping street in the western part of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, wounding 22 people.

The blast on Saturday took place at a district of the city where members of the Shia Muslim community regularly meet, witnesses said.

The Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram channel.

Video footage posted online showed ambulances rushing to the scene which is also near bus stations.

On Friday, at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul that was also carried out by Daesh.

The attack took place during a Shia community mourning gathering in Kabul.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Deadly bomb attack hits Afghan capital

Taliban's fight with Daesh

The number of violent public attacks across Afghanistan has fallen since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, but Daesh has continued to target Shia Muslims, whom it views as heretics.

Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the group remains a key security challenge.

Shia Muslims make up between 10 to 20 percent of Afghanistan's population of 38 million.

READ MORE: How smouldering discontent affects the Taliban rule in Afghanistan

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move