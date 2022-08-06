Israel has hit Gaza with air strikes for a second day, drawing retaliation from an armed Palestinian group, in the territory's worst escalation of violence since a war last year.

Israeli army spokesperson Ran Kochav said on Saturday his military was preparing for week-long operations in the besieged territory, where Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 11 people had been killed since Friday.

Israel says it has launched a "pre-emptive" operation against the Islamic Jihad group. Israel's army estimates that its operations killed 15 fighters in Gaza, including a senior commander.

Early on Saturday, Israel broadened its operation against Islamic Jihad. The Israeli army announced the arrest of 19 people it said were members of the group in the occupied West Bank, alongside the arrest of one other person.

Israeli army spokesperson Kochav told Israeli Channel 12 that the Israeli response in Gaza was meant "not to drag the Hamas group into the ongoing conflict". So far, Gaza's Hamas rulers appeared to stay on the sidelines of the conflict.

Kochav said the Israeli army was targeting Islamic Jihad, adding that the group lacked organisation and command — which made it difficult to understand its decision-making process.

Israel and Islamic Jihad have both confirmed the killing of Taysir al-Jabari, a key leader of the armed group, in a Friday strike on a building in the west of Gaza city. The Palestinian Health Ministry also reported "a five-year-old girl" was among those killed.

Islamic Jihad said on Friday the initial Israeli bombardment amounted to a "declaration of war", before it unleashed a barrage of rockets towards Israel.

Power station shut