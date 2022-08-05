European Union countries have formally adopted the bloc's emergency plan to curb gas use as they attempt to save fuel for a winter of uncertain Russian supplies, despite Poland and Hungary both opposing the final law.

The bloc last week struck a deal to reduce their gas demand, to attempt to fill gas storage and prepare for a possible full Russian cut-off. On Friday, they formally approved the law that will put this deal into action.

The agreement asks all EU countries to voluntarily cut gas use by 15 percent this winter and could make the cuts binding in a supply emergency, albeit with numerous opt-outs for some countries and industries.

All countries except for Hungary and Poland approved the law, according to a document published by the Czech Republic, which currently chairs EU country negotiations.

A reinforced majority