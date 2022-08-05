China has reacted strongly to the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan two days ago by organising its largest ever military drill, comprising live fire, in the seas and skies around the island.

Beijing says it will sanction Pelosi for it considers Taiwan an internal issue, while the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is calling China’s military exercise “unjustified escalation”.

But why is China responding in such a manner? The explanation to this question goes back 77 years — the year 1945 to be precise — when Japan’s occupation of China ended with its surrender in the Second Sino-Japanese War.

The backstory

China’s territory, during the Second World War, was divided and controlled by three players: the Nationalists under Chiang Kai-shek, the Communists under Mao Zedong and Imperial Japan.

Once Japan was defeated, the arrangement between the Nationalists and the Communists to fight a common enemy together couldn’t hold any longer, and a civil war broke out. The US, one of the great powers of the day, sent emissaries tasked to bring the warring sides to the table to find a common ground, but to no avail.

The civil war that ended in 1949 resulted in a dominating victory of the Communists, forcing Kai-shek to flee to an island some 130 km away from the mainland and bringing it under his governance, calling it the Republic of China. The victorious Zedong, on the other hand, named the territory his military force—the People’s Liberation Army—secured as the People’s Republic of China.

For years, Beijing and Taipei continued to claim themselves as the sole representatives of the people of China. But in 1971, the United Nations General Assembly voted to admit mainland China, expelling Taiwan as a member.

The resolution paved the way for the Communists’-led People’s Republic of China to assume Taiwan’s seat on the assembly as well as giving its claim legitimacy as the rightful representative of China. The resolution specified that it was a “restoration of the lawful rights” to the mainland, while acknowledging that the country was denied its rightful seat since 1949.