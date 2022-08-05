At least half a dozen low-income countries are facing issues with foreign lenders similar to what Zambia is trying to resolve in a high-stake negotiation.

A relief for the South African nation, one of the poorest in the world, can become a road map for Angola, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Sri Lanka to sort out their own debt crisis.

In a big breakthrough, China and France last week announced that they are willing to take a haircut - which means forgoing some of their loan repayments - to help Zambia.

In 2020, Zambia became the first African country to default on its debt repayments following the onslaught of Covid-19 pandemic, which hit global economic output.

Zambia owes $17 billion to external creditors. Out of that, around $6 billion is owed to China alone.

According to the World Bank, poorer countries will pay $35 billion to their creditors in debt service payments this year, with around 40 percent of that going to China.

China and France have offered debt relief to Zambia under the G20 Common Framework designed to help indebted countries.

A debt restructuring with its creditors opens the way for Lusaka to receive the much-needed $1.4 billion in loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

But the African country still has to deal with private creditors who have raised concerns about not having enough information about the deal.

Private creditors, who lend to governments against sovereign bonds, are often the biggest roadblock in the way of debt restructuring.

While China figures as a major creditor to low and middle-income countries, private creditors, which include the banks, often charge more in interest rates.