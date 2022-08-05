At least nine people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza and another 55 people were injured, according to Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli army said the strikes were part of an operation "against targets in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad" group.

Islamic Jihad said Israel had "started a war against our people".

"We collectively must defend ourselves and our people. We will not allow the enemy's policy of undermining the resistance and our national perseverance," the group said in a statement.

Flames poured out of a building in Gaza City following an air strike, while wounded Palestinians were evacuated by medics.

Gaza's health ministry reported "a five-year-old girl, targeted by the Israeli occupation" was among those killed.

The strikes come four days after Israel closed its two border crossings with Gaza and restricted the movement of Israeli civilians living near the frontier, citing security concerns.