As the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine raged on for months and Moscow blocked grain exports from the besieged nation, the world stared at a very real possibility of a global food shortage.

Ukraine and Russia are the two biggest wheat and grain producers, often referred to as the world’s ‘bread basket’, and their military conflict has already increased global food prices.

But the Turkish-engineered Black Sea Grain Initiative, a grain export deal signed on July 22 between Kiev and Moscow, finally became a reality, bringing a new dimension to the conflict and calming food prices. With the deal, both sides agreed on a grain shipment arrangement to export Ukrainian grain from the country’s Black Sea ports to international markets.

A newly-inaugurated Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), set up by the Black Sea Grain Initiative and inclusive of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials, monitors the shipments’ safe journey from Ukraine to Türkiye, from which the exports will move to their next destination.

Last week, the first ship carrying a 26,000-tonne cargo of corn left the Ukrainian port of Odessa to reach Istanbul, where it “was cleared to proceed to Lebanon” on Wednesday after “a scheduled inspection stopover”, according to the JCC.

Since Razoni's departure, nine other ships have left Ukrainian ports for Istanbul for inspections, according to the Turkish defence ministry.

While Ukraine-Russia negotiations on the grain deal have long been a complicated issue, many people around the world concerned about food security wonder how the shipment process works.

Here is a brief guide to the process:

First step: Ships leave Ukrainian ports

First, the JCC-approved grain-carrying ships like the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, which was the first merchant vessel to leave Ukraine, departs from Kiev’s designated ports, according to the deal. There are three designated Ukrainian ports —Odessa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk—for the grain shipments.

The grain deal does not allow empty ships and vessels to leave Ukrainian ports. For now, per day, only three or four grain ships can depart from Black Sea ports and Ukraine can export only three million tons of grain each month.

Prior to the grain deal, more than 25 million tons of grain were stuck in Ukrainian ports, according to Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, due to the Russian blockade, increasing food prices across the globe. After the Ankara-brokered deal, the grain prices decreased sharply.

Second step: Ships sail through JCC corridor