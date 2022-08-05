Greece's intelligence chief has resigned amid a scandal over alleged spying of an opposition politician.

Panagiotis Kontoleon "has presented his resignation... which was accepted", the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement on Friday.

Kontoleon, who was appointed head of Greece's intelligence service in 2019 after Mitsotakis' conservative party won power that year, resigned hours after the secretary general of prime minister's office, Grigoris Dimitriadis, also quit.

The announcements came a week after the leader of the country's Socialist opposition party filed a complaint with the supreme court over "attempted" spying on his mobile phone with Predator malware.

"A few days ago I was informed by the European Parliament that there was an attempt to bug my mobile phone with Predator surveillance software," Nikos Androulakis told the media as he left the courthouse in Athens on July 26.

Outcry over spyware

Two Greek journalists have also taken legal action this year after they claimed to be victims of surveillance.