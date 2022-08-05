Three more ships carrying grain and food items have set out from Ukrainian ports under a recent landmark deal, according to Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry.

The first of them, Panama-flagged Navist, departed the port of Odessa for Ireland with 33,000 tonnes of grain on Friday, the ministry said in a statement.

The ship will undergo inspection by the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul before it continues to sail to its final destination.

The second ship, Malta-flagged Rojen, left the port of Chornomorsk with 13,000 tonnes of grain for the UK, the ministry said.

The third ship, Türkiye-flagged Polarnet, which was waiting at the port of Chernomorsk, sailed to the Karasu port in northwestern Türkiye. The ship is carrying 12,000 tonnes of grain.

Both, like the Navist, will be monitored by the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul.

