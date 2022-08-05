WORLD
2 MIN READ
Slogan-shouting 'vandalism group' storms Azerbaijan's London embassy
Members of the group waved their flags on the balcony and were taken out of the building after police intervention, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Slogan-shouting 'vandalism group' storms Azerbaijan's London embassy
The embassy employees are not injured and the incident is being investigated by law enforcement agencies. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
August 5, 2022

Eight men have been arrested for storming the Azerbaijan Embassy in London, according to British media, with videos purportedly showing a group of men waving a blue flag that is linked to a Shia group.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that people who "shouted radical religious slogans on the balcony" were taken out of the building and detained by police earlier in the day.

"(After) Entering the building of the embassy, the members of the vandalism group raised religious flags and shouted radical religious slogans on the balcony of the building. 

"After the intervention of the local police, the group members were taken out of the building and detained," the ministry said in a statement.

The storming of the building has been linked to a Shia Muslim group, the Mahdi Servants Union headed by cleric Yasser Al Habib, and social media videos showed the intruders waving their "distinctive blue flag". 

The Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry statement added that embassy employees were not injured in the attack and the incident was being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

RECOMMENDED

"In accordance with the Vienna Convention, a warning regarding the security of diplomats and diplomatic premises has been brought to the attention of UK authorities through diplomatic channels," it stressed.

And later on Friday, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry summoned the UK charge d'affaires.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu conveyed his sympathies to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ceyhun Bayramov. over the attack.

In a written statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, it was emphasised that Türkiye was ready to provide all kinds of support to the Azerbaijani authorities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move