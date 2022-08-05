Friday, August 5, 2022

Russia accuses Ukraine of striking Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia has accused the Ukrainian army of striking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, and charged that the government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy was committing acts of "nuclear terrorism."

"Ukrainian armed units carried out three artillery strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

"We are urging international organisations to condemn the criminal actions of the Zelenskyy regime, which is carrying out acts of nuclear terrorism."

Ukraine buries agricultural 'titan' killed in missile strike

Orthodox chants of mourning resounded in a packed central Kiev cathedral as Ukraine buried an agricultural tycoon with his wife after they were killed in a missile strike that hit his home last weekend.

Oleksiy Vadaturskyi, co-founder and director of one of Ukraine's largest agricultural holdings, was killed with his wife in his southern hometown of Mykolaiv by what Kiev says was an S-300 missile fired by Russia.

The sudden death of the 74-year-old, described as a "titan of Ukraine's agricultural sector" by one national farmers association, sent shockwaves through a domestic grain industry that has been devastated by Russia's offensive.

Russian-backed Kherson administration denies its leader is in coma

The deputy head of the Moscow-backed administration in Ukraine's occupied Kherson region has denied reports that the administration's head, Volodymyr Saldo, had suffered a stroke and was in a coma.

In a statement on Telegram, Kirill Stremousov said the reports were "part of Ukraine's information war against Russia", although he confirmed that Saldo was ill and said he was "resting".

The Russian state-run broadcaster RT had previously reported that Saldo, a former mayor of the city of Kherson who was appointed to head the region of the same name when Russian troops overran it in early March, was in a coma and on life support.

Russia imposes entry bans on over 60 Canadians: ministry

Russia has said it was imposing entry bans on 62 Canadian citizens including government officials in a retaliatory move.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the list included figures known for "their malicious activity in the fight against the 'Russian world' and our traditional values".

Moscow said the bans came in retaliation for Canada's sanctions against Russian figures including journalists and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, in June and July.

Ukraine war making 40M people go hungry, Africa to bear brunt: US

The United States' ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has said Russia's incursion of Ukraine will cause 40 million people to become food insecure and that sub-Saharan Africa will be hardest hit.

The US has secured $4.5 billion for food security at the G7 summit, of which it has contributed $2.76 billion.

While energy, climate change, the pandemic and conflict are the root causes of global food supply issues, the "most insidious source" is hunger used intentionally as a weapon of war, she said.

African governments have largely avoided taking sides in the European conflict, and have refused to join Western condemnation and sanctions.

Putin and Erdogan agree to boost cooperation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin focusing on a grain deal brokered by Türkiye, prospects for talks on ending hostilities in Ukraine, the situation in Syria and growing economic ties between Moscow and Ankara.

Türkiye mediated a deal signed by Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations in Istanbul last month under which grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports resumed after months of being blocked.

In the statement, Putin and Erdogan stressed the need for "the full implementation of the Istanbul agreement, including the unimpeded export of Russia's grain, fertiliser and raw materials for their production."

Amnesty says 'fully stands by' report on Ukraine criticised by Kiev

Amnesty International has said it stands by its accusation that Ukraine is endangering civilians by creating army bases in residential areas to counter Russian forces, after a report from the rights group prompted a furious response from Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had lashed out Amnesty over the report published on Thursday, saying the rights group was drawing a false equivalence between Ukraine as victim of aggression and the Russia as aggressor.

Amnesty "fully stands by our research," the organisation's Secretary General Agnes Callamard told AFP in emailed comments.

Russia bans Western investors from selling banking, key energy stakes

Russia has banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in key energy projects and banks until the end of the year, stepping up pressure in the sanctions stand-off with the West.

Western countries and allies, including Japan, have piled financial restrictions on Russia since it sent troops into Ukraine in late February.

Moscow retaliated with obstacles for Western businesses and their allies leaving Russia, and in some cases seized their assets.

The decree signed by President Vladimir Putin and published on Friday, immediately bans investors from countries which supported sanctions on Russia from selling their assets in production sharing agreements (PSA), banks, strategic entities, companies producing energy equipment, as well as in other projects, from oil and gas production to coal and nickel.

Ukrainian frontline city imposes weekend curfew to root out collaborators

Ukraine's southern frontline city of Mykolaiv will impose an unusually long curfew from late Friday to early Monday morning as authorities try to catch people collaborating with Russia, the region's governor said.