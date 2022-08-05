Rwandan troops attacked soldiers inside the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and aided the M23 rebel group, according to a report by independent experts for the UN seen by the AFP news agency.

The findings follow months of deepening tensions between DRC and Rwanda over the notorious M23.

According to a 131-page report by experts for the UN Security Council, Rwanda allegedly launched military interventions inside DRC territory since at least November 2021.

Rwanda also "provided troop reinforcements" for specific M23 operations, the report said, "in particular when these aimed at seizing strategic towns and areas."

A Rwandan government spokesperson in a statement described the allegations as "unvalidated" and stressed that Rwanda had the right to defend itself.

"Rwanda has a legitimate and sovereign right to defend our territory and citizens, and not just wait for disaster to unfold," Yolande Makolo said.

The investigation for the UN also found that DRC forces had been providing support for armed groups in the deeply troubled east.

Joint attack

On May 25, the report said, a large DRC army base in Rumangabo in eastern North Kivu province came under heavy mortar and small-arms fire.

M23 fighters and Rwandan troops "jointly attacked" the site after Rwandan troops had crossed into the DRC the day before, it alleged.

An estimated 1,000 Rwandan troops also cut the main highway leading to the provincial capital Goma, an important commercial hub on the Rwandan border, and attacked DRC positions, it said.