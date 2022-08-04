WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mobs hunt informal miners in South Africa after mass rape
Thousands of armed residents raid illegal mines and target workers, known as "zama zamas", in Kagiso township, as outrage widens over mass rape of eight women last week west of Johannesburg city.
Mobs hunt informal miners in South Africa after mass rape
Authorities say the situation has stabilised and 29 undocumented people had been arrested on charges of illegal immigration. / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 4, 2022

Thousands of angry South African protesters have hunted down miners without permits, sealing makeshift shafts and burning houses, after the mass rape of eight women last week west of Johannesburg city.

Armed with machetes, golf clubs and hammers, mobs of residents on Thursday moved from one area to another on the fringes of the town's Kagiso township, trying to smoke out miners operating illegally in informal shafts.

The AFP news agency reporters at the scene saw residents torching a house thought to belong to a gangmaster.

Local TV footage showed protesters using boulders to close makeshift mine shafts in a Kagiso district known as Soul City.

Police kept a distance and fired stun grenades from a helicopter to disperse the crowds.

Later in the evening, authorities said the situation had stabilised and 29 undocumented people had been arrested on charges of illegal immigration.

Police said a murder and public violence investigation was opened after the body of a man was found near the area in the morning.

It was not immediately clear if the death was linked to the protests.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has said informal miners commonly known as "zama zamas" — believed to largely be undocumented foreigners — were likely behind the attack on July 28 in the town of Krugersdorp.

'Zama zamas must go'

RECOMMENDED

In an incident that has shocked the nation, which is usually numb to violent crime, a gang of gunmen forced their way into a music video shoot near a mine dump in Krugersdorp.

They robbed the crew and raped eight young models who were part of the cast.

Authorities have arrested more than 100 people since the assault — most of them migrants for being in the country illegally, according to an AFP tally.

"The zama zamas must go, they are attacking our sisters," 39-year-old protester Daniel Nzuma told AFP.

Residents in the town around 30 kilometres west of Johannesburg blamed poor policing for the deepening illegal mining crisis.

Kagiso police "have failed", said Nzuma.

"The army must come and assist the police in this area to protect the community."

South Africa's commercial hub of around six million is built around mountainous dumps of soil and cavernous pits left behind by generations of mining companies that extracted gold during the 1880s gold rush.

Armed gangs of informal miners run rampages and battle for control of the abandoned shafts to exploit any remaining gold.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move