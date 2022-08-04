The US Justice Department has announced that it was charging four police officers over the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a botched 2020 raid on her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that the officers were being charged with civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracy, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction.

Garland said three of the officers -- Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett and Kyle Meany -- were charged with falsification of a search warrant in a suspected drug trafficking case.

They are accused of violating Taylor's rights by seeking a warrant to search her home when they knew they lacked probable cause for such a search.

The fourth officer, Brett Hankison, was charged with using excessive force by opening fire wildly during the raid which left Taylor dead.

The deaths of Taylor and George Floyd, who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020, became the focus of a wave of mass protests in the United States and beyond against racial injustice and police brutality.

