A cache of documents collected by war crimes investigators and reviewed by Reuters has revealed how the Myanmar military systematically demonised its Rohingya Muslim minority, created militias that would ultimately take part in mass violence against the Rohingya, and coordinated their actions with ultranationalist Buddhist monks.

The documents were collected by the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA), a nonprofit founded by a veteran war crimes investigator and staffed by international criminal lawyers,

The cache reveals discussions and planning around the purges of the Rohingya population — called "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" by the UN and declared a genocide by the US — and efforts to hide military operations from the international community.

For the past four years, these war crimes investigators have been working secretly to compile evidence they hope can be used to secure convictions in an international criminal court.

Mass removal process

The documents do not contain orders explicitly telling soldiers to commit murder or rape – such smoking-gun records are rare in the field of international justice. But key in the CIJA cache is the evidence of planning, said Stephen Rapp, a former US ambassador-at-large for war crimes issues who now sits on CIJA's board. "Everything in it points to this intention to engage in this kind of mass removal process," he said.

CIJA has begun handing its Myanmar material to prosecutors in the Hague. The organisation says the records implicate more than a dozen Burmese officials, most in the military.

And while the Burmese military faces grave allegations under international law, there is no easy road to convictions. Myanmar hasn't signed the Rome Statute that created the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has the power to try individual perpetrators for international crimes.

The path to trial

As a result, the United Nations Security Council would typically have to refer allegations against Myanmar to the ICC. Such a move would likely be blocked by allies of Myanmar, say international law experts.