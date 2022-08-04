Wildfires raging through Europe this summer have burned the second-largest area on record, even though the region is only halfway through its typical fire season, according to data from the European Union's Joint Research Centre.

A dozen European countries have suffered major blazes this year, forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying homes and businesses. Countries including Italy, Spain and France still face extreme fire risk.

Wildfires have burned 600,731 hectares in EU countries this year so far, the data showed.

That ranks as the second-highest total for any year since 2006, when records began. In 2017, 987,844 hectares were burned.

This year's burned area is more than double the size of Luxembourg. No other year in the dataset had seen such a high amount of burned land in Europe by August.

The Mediterranean region's typical fire season runs from June to September.

READ MORE: Europe broils as heatwave shatters temperature records

'Extremely unusual'