WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli army arrests over 20 Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Israeli army detains 23 people as part of its arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank.
Israeli army arrests over 20 Palestinians in occupied West Bank
According to the institutions concerned with prisoners’ affairs, there are currently 4,650 Palestinians held in jails in Israel. / AA Archive
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
August 4, 2022

The Israeli army has arrested 23 Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank .

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a statement on Thursday that “the detainees are from the governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem (south), Tulkarm, and Jenin (north)”.

The organisation also added that among the detainees, eight were from the Al-Ajouli family from Hebron.

These arrests "constitute the most prominent systematic and consistent policies implemented by the occupation authorities on a daily basis”, the statement said.

RECOMMENDED

According to the institutions concerned with prisoners’ affairs, there are currently 4,650 Palestinians held in jails in Israel.

READ MORE:Israeli forces kill Palestinians during raid in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move