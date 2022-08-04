TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan set to visit Russia for talks with Putin on Syria, Ukraine
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss developments in Syria and the conflict in Ukraine, alongside steps to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Erdogan set to visit Russia for talks with Putin on Syria, Ukraine
Erdogan and Putin will evaluate bilateral relations, mainly focusing on the areas of economy, trade and energy that constitute the driving force behind Turkish-Russian ties. / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
August 4, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Russia's coastal city of Sochi to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral ties and international issues.

Erdogan and Putin will meet in person for the second time in 17 days on Friday after the meeting in Iran's capital Tehran, where the leaders had a trilateral gathering with their Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

Erdogan and Putin will evaluate bilateral relations, mainly focusing on the areas of economy, trade and energy that constitute the driving force behind Turkish-Russian ties.

The leaders will also discuss Syria and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now into its sixth month.

Thanks to the diplomatic efforts of Türkiye to unblock Ukraine's grain exports, the first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port since the conflict began has passed through the Turkish Straits.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni was given security clearance in Istanbul on Wednesday en route to Lebanon for a delivery that many believe is helping ease the global food crisis.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a historic deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports — Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Pivdenni — for grain that has been stuck for months.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Türkiye's President Erdogan to meet Putin in Russia next week

Developments in Syria

Erdogan, Putin and Raisi met on July 19 for the 7th summit in the Astana format to discuss recent developments in Syria, the fight against terror groups, particularly the YPG/PKK and Daesh, as well as the humanitarian situation and the voluntarily return of Syrians.

The leaders condemned the increased presence and activities of terrorist groups and their affiliates under different names in various parts of Syria.

Türkiye constantly emphasises its determination to root out terrorist organisations— including Daesh and the PKK, along with its Syrian branch the YPG — in Syria that threaten its security.

The country also reiterates the possibility of another Turkish counter-terrorism operation across its southern border into northern Syria, following other operations in recent years, as Ankara’s longstanding concerns have not been addressed.

READ MORE: Leaders of Türkiye, Russia, Iran vow to oppose terrorist presence in Syria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move