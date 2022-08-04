A large fire has broken out in a popular forest in western Berlin following an explosion in a police munitions storage site.

Firefighters were still unable to begin putting out the flames on Thursday as the affected area of 15,000 square metres (161,500 square feet) included a storage site for police ammunition.

The incident came as a new heatwave was due to envelop Germany over the day.

"There are still explosions" at the storage area neighbouring Grunewald forest, said a spokesperson for Berlin's firefighter service.

"The situation is unpredictable. It's burning uncontrollably in the forest," he added.