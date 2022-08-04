The Chinese military has fired ballistic missiles and deployed fighter jets and warships in its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan.

Thursday's drills, which included live firing on the waters and in the airspace, are a show of force after a visit to the island state by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China considers self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory.

China launched projectiles into the Taiwan Strait, with Beijing's military announcing "long-range live ammunition firing" in the area as part of planned exercises.

The J-20 stealth fighter jet, H-6K bomber, J-11 fighter jet, Type 052D destroyer, Type 056A corvette and DF-11 short-range ballistic missile are among the weapons used in the drills, according to state-backed Global Times newspaper.

Early warning aircraft and DF-17 hypersonic missiles also joined the exercises, it said, citing a report by China Central Television.

Several small projectiles fired from the proximity of nearby military installations flew into the sky on Thursday, followed by plumes of white smoke and loud booming sounds around 1.13 pm (0513 GMT), according to reporters on the ground.

China's military said in a statement it had carried out "long-range live ammunition firing on specific areas in the eastern Taiwan Strait".

"Precision strikes were carried out on specific areas on the eastern Taiwan Strait and the expected results were achieved," the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said in a statement.

The relevant sea and airspace controls have been lifted after the completion of the firing of conventional missiles on waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan, it said later.

