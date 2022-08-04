The US Senate has ratified the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO, strongly backing the expansion of the transatlantic alliance in the face of Russia's assault on Ukraine.

The Senate voted 95 to 1 on Wednesday in favour of the two Nordic countries' accession, making the United States the 23rd of the 30 NATO countries to formally endorse it so far, after Italy approved it earlier Wednesday and France on Tuesday.

After the voting, President Joe Biden said that it sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan US commitment to NATO.

"I look forward to signing the accession protocols and welcoming Sweden and Finland," he added.

The sole opponent was Republican Josh Hawley, who argued that the US has to focus on protecting its homeland but also that Washington should concentrate on the challenge from China rather than Europe.

One senator, Republican Rand Paul, voted "present" rather than endorsing or opposing the motion.

Security guarantees to Türkiye