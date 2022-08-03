The United Nations chief has sharply criticised the "grotesque greed" of oil and gas companies for making record profits from the energy crisis on the back of the world's poorest people, "while destroying our only home."

Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday it was "immoral" that the largest energy companies in the first quarter of the year made combined profits of close to $100 billion.

He urged all governments to tax these excessive profits "and use the funds to support the most vulnerable people through these difficult times."

Guterres urged people everywhere to send a message to the fossil fuel industry and their financiers that "this grotesque greed is punishing the poorest and most vulnerable people while destroying our only home."

He spoke at the news conference launching a report by the Global Crisis Response Group he set up to tackle the triple interconnected crises of food, energy and finance which have especially hit countries trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and deal with the devastating impact of the conflict in Ukraine.

Nature-based solutions

The group has already presented recommendations on food and finance and Guterres said he believes "we are making some progress" in those areas, especially on food.

The report focuses on the energy crisis, and the secretary general said it aims to achieve the equivalent of the grain deal that enables Ukrainian grain to be shipped from Russian-blockaded ports on the Black Sea to world markets.

The first ship to leave Ukraine was headed to Lebanon on Wednesday after a three-hour inspection in Turkish waters.

In another key recommendation, the group urges richer developed countries, especially, to conserve energy and promote public transport "and nature-based solutions."