US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff died when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a car that veered into their lane, police in Indiana and her office said.

Walorski, 58, a Republican who represented Indiana's 2nd congressional district in the US House of Representatives, was mourned on Wednesday as an honourable public servant who strived to work across party lines to deliver for her constituents.

The congresswoman had been travelling down an Indiana road with her communications chief, Emma Thomson, 28, and one of her district directors, Zachery Potts, 27, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.

"A northbound passenger car travelled left of centre and collided head-on" with Walorski's vehicle, killing all three occupants, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the other car, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, was pronounced dead at the scene, near the northern Indiana town of Nappanee, it added.

Confirming her death in a statement shared on Twitter by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Walorski's office said, "Dean Swihart, Jackie's husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff's office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon."

It added, "Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time."