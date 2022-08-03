A United Nations committee has ruled that France discriminated against a Muslim woman who was prevented from attending vocational training in a public school while wearing her Muslim head scarf.

In 2010, Naima Mezhoud, now aged 45, was due to train as a management assistant at a course held in a state high school, where teenagers are prohibited by law from wearing the hijab.

When she arrived, the head teacher of the school in the northern outskirts of Paris barred her from entering, according to a UN document which was seen by Reuters news agency.

Six years earlier, in 2004, France had banned the wearing of hijabs and other visible religious symbols in state schools by school children.

Mezhoud argued that as a higher-education student, she should not have been targeted by the law.

"The committee concludes that the refusal to allow (Mezhoud) to participate in the training while wearing her headscarf constitutes a gender and religious-based act of discrimination," the UN Human Rights Committee determined, according to the document.

A UN source confirmed the authenticity of the document. The interior ministry and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE:Denied jobs, hijab 'discrimination unveiled' in the Netherlands, Germany