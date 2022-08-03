WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN calls for 'urgent' solutions to political crisis in Iraq
Nearly 10 months on from elections, the oil-rich country still has no government and no new prime minister or president.
UN calls for 'urgent' solutions to political crisis in Iraq
Iraq is the second largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and derives 90 percent of federal revenue from oil. But it has still not adopted its budget for 2022. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
August 3, 2022

The United Nations mission in Iraq has called on leaders to put their country first and end a long-running political power struggle, as tensions soar in the war-scarred nation.

"We appeal to all actors to commit, actively engage and agree on solutions without delay", the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said in a statement.

"Leaders must prioritise (the) national interest," it said.

On Wednesday, followers of Shia cleric and leader Muqtada al Sadr continued a mass sit-in at parliament for a fifth day.

The Sadr bloc opposes a nomination for prime minister by the Coordination Framework, a rival, Iran-backed Shia faction.

Outgoing prime minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has called for a "national dialogue" in a bid to bring all sides together to talk, and on Wednesday spoke with President Barham Salih.

Both men stressed the importance of "guaranteeing security and stability" in the country, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

READ MORE:Türkiye urges common sense amid political crisis in Iraq

RECOMMENDED

Tense political climate

"Meaningful dialogue among all Iraqi parties is now more urgent than ever, as recent events have demonstrated the rapid risk of escalation in this tense political climate," the UN mission warned.

On Tuesday, a top Sadrist official gave followers 72 hours to shift their protests from the main meeting halls of parliament to the entrance of the building and a surrounding encampment.

"Iraq is facing an extensive list of outstanding domestic issues: it is in desperate need of economic reform, effective public service delivery as well as a federal budget — to name a few," the UN added.

"Hence, it is past time for political stakeholders to assume their responsibilities and act in the national interest."

Iraq is the second largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and derives 90 percent of federal revenue from oil.

But it has still not adopted its budget for 2022.

In June, parliament passed an emergency finance bill, to ensure gas supplies and buy grain for "food security". 

READ MORE: Pro-Sadr protesters storm Iraqi parliament over PM nomination

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says