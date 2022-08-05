For the US Central Command (Centcom) and the White House, there has been an elephant-in-the-room situation regarding the presence of PKK terrorist organisation in northern Iraq, especially at the height of the Iraq invasion in 2003.

While the US considers PKK as a terrorist organisation, Centcom, a military wing responsible for running America's Middle East operations, has carved its own path when it comes to dealing with PKK, even though it means contradicting with Washington's official policy on the terror group.

Last week, Centcom issued condolences for several killed members of the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which Washington projects as its ally in its war against Daesh. The US claims that the YPG and the PKK are separate entities despite the strong evidence which proves that they are under the same leadership.

Contrary to Washington's global pledge to root out terrorism, Centcom’s non-confrontational approach toward the PKK goes beyond the YPG, which came into existence in 2011 at the beginning of the Syrian civil war. During the US occupation of Iraq, Centcom did not perceive the PKK as a threat and even resisted a few times against the White House decisions “to eliminate” the group, according to Matthew Bryza, a former top Bush administration official.

While it's common for US diplomats and Centcom to have disagreements over certain issues from time to time, the Central Command’s PKK policy during Washington's invasion of Iraq was more than an internal disagreement, says Bryza.

During the Iraq War, Bryza was the lead person in the staff of the National Security Council under the Bush administration, and had a tense relation with Centcom on the PKK’s presence in northern Iraq.

“What was a big problem was how the Central Command absolutely refused to implement President Bush’s decision that PKK is a terrorist organisation and is an enemy of the US and whose safe haven in northern Iraq, which was under US control, had to be eliminated,” Bryza tells TRT World.

The PKK, which has led to tens of thousands of deaths across Türkiye during its decades-long terror campaign against Ankara, used northern Iraq’s Qandil Mountains as its headquarters since the late 1990s. The terror group also has other hideouts and military camps across northern Iraq close to the Turkish border.

Against the Bush doctrine

According to Bryza, the Centcom’s rejection of the White House’s PKK decision goes against the Bush Doctrine, which emerged after the September 11 attacks advocating that a person or any organisation providing safety or haven to terrorists is also guilty of terrorist actions.

“Once the US gained control of northern Iraq, where the PKK has its headquarters and area of operations, the US would have been in violation of President Bush’s own doctrine if it did not take action to eliminate PKK’s terrorist threat to Türkiye. Part of my job was to implement President Bush’s decision all the way through the Central Command,” says Bryza.

But Centcom “resisted and they came up with excuses for why they could not move against the PKK in northern Iraq”, frustrating the former US diplomat.

While Centcom claimed that they did not have enough troops to fight both Saddam’s army and the PKK in northern Iraq, at the same time, then-Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld was contradictorily telling the American people that the US had plenty of troops and did not need more troops to conduct military operations, Bryza says.

“Those two things can not be true simultaneously,” observes the experienced diplomat. Even after the US completely invaded Iraq and defeated Saddam’s army, there was no progress at all against the PKK as the Centcom then came up with different reasons, stating that they needed to focus on anti-American Sunni uprising across western Iraq, Bryza says.

Centcom also claimed that going against the PKK might have created instability in northern Iraq, Bryza says.

Mehmet Emin Koc, a former Turkish special forces officer who participated in Türkiye’s cross-border operations in northern Iraq in the 2000s, also believes that Centcom opposed Ankara’s cross-border operations against the PKK in northern Iraq, claiming that it would destabilise the region.

Koc thinks that during the invasion, Centcom allowed the PKK to use northern Iraq as a safe haven. “While the PKK terrorist organisation carried out all kinds of terrorist acts along the Türkiye-Iraq border and even within Turkish territory, they (Centcom) created a safe living space for the PKK in the mountainous areas in the northern Iraq,” Koc tells TRT World.

Turkish opposition to US invasion