The head of Greek intelligence has admitted that his agency had spied on Thanasis Koukakis, a financial journalist who works for CNN Greece, in a disclosure that coincides with growing pressure on the government to shed light on the use of surveillance malware.

Panagiotis Kontoleon, chief of the EYP intelligence service, told parliament's institutions and transparency committee that his service had spied on the journalist, two lawmakers present at the hearing last week said.

"He admitted the surveillance, absolutely," one of the lawmakers said on Wednesday, declining to be identified because the July 29 meeting was private. Kontoleon declined to comment when contacted.

The committee's hearing was called after the leader of the socialist opposition PASOK party lodged a complaint with top court prosecutors over an attempted bugging of his mobile phone with surveillance software.

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis made his complaint amid growing concern among European Union officials about spyware merchants and the use of surveillance software.

Predator surveillance software

In April, a Greek prosecutor began an investigation into an allegation by Koukakis that his smartphone had been infected by surveillance software.