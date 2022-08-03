A senior Greek geopolitical expert has urged Athens to emulate Türkiye's Communications Directorate and form an equivalent entity in order to boost Greece's influence in the region and also strengthen its narrative on regional issues.

Recognising the importance of Türkiye's communications directorate on the international level, Sotirios Serbos of the Democritus University of Thrace wrote an opinion piece published on Sunday in the daily Kathimerini, in which he suggested that Greece must follow the example of the Turkish directorate, highlighting its role in branding the country internationally while promoting Turkish arguments on Turkish-Greek dispute and other issues.

“We should make our narrative more accessible,” Serbos argued in his piece.

He proposed that the Greek communications directorate include strategic communications experts, among others, as well as creative minds with intellectual and tactical flexibility.

READ MORE: Altun: Proper use of communications can fight rise of xenophobia, bigotry