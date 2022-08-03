Sri Lanka will restart bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in August, its new president has said, while calling on lawmakers to form an all-party government to resolve a crippling economic crisis.

Discussions with the IMF for a four-year programme that could provide up to $3 billion would resume in August, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told lawmakers on Wednesday in his first major address to parliament since taking over.

The government is working with its financial and legal advisers Lazard and Clifford Chance to finalise a plan to restructure overseas debt, including about $12 billion owed to bondholders.

"We would submit this plan to the International Monetary Fund in the near future, and negotiate with the countries who provided loan assistance," Wickremesinghe said.

"Subsequently negotiations with private creditors would also begin to arrive at a consensus."

Wickremesinghe also said that constitutional amendments were required to curtail presidential powers — indicating he would meet a key demand of protesters who forced out his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

"The president of a country does not have to be a king or a god who is exalted above the people. He or she is one of the citizens," Wickremesinghe said.

Call for unity government